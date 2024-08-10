Tiranga Rallies Organised Across Kashmir Ahead Of I-Day

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Tiranga rallies were taken out in several districts of the Kashmir valley on Saturday ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, officials said.

As part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Tiranga rallies were taken out in many districts of the valley which witnessed a huge participation of people, the officials said.

The rallies ignited patriotic fervour and it was a vibrant display of national pride as the rallies passed through the district headquarters, they said.

The officials said the rallies were taken out in Shopian, Pulwama, Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara districts of the valley.

These rallies promote a sense of pride and respect for the national flag, they said.

Senior officers of the police and civil administration, including deputy commissioners and superintendents of police, led these rallies and hundreds of people participated in them, they added.

The officials said such rallies and other events will continue as part of the Independence Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir.