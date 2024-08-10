Tiranga Rallies Organised Across Kashmir Ahead Of I-Day
Date
8/10/2024 3:19:44 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Tiranga rallies were taken out in several districts of the Kashmir valley on Saturday ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, officials said.
As part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Tiranga rallies were taken out in many districts of the valley which witnessed a huge participation of people, the officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The rallies ignited patriotic fervour and it was a vibrant display of national pride as the rallies passed through the district headquarters, they said.
The officials said the rallies were taken out in Shopian, Pulwama, Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara districts of the valley.
These rallies promote a sense of pride and respect for the national flag, they said.
Read Also
Independence Day Function: Div Com Says Open Invitation For Everyone
I-Day Celebrations: J&K Makes Attendance Of Govt Employees Mandatory
Senior officers of the police and civil administration, including deputy commissioners and superintendents of police, led these rallies and hundreds of people participated in them, they added.
The officials said such rallies and other events will continue as part of the Independence Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir.
MENAFN10082024000215011059ID1108540251
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.