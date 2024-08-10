عربي


US Allocates New Arms Package To Ukraine

8/10/2024 3:15:14 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The US has allocated a new $125 million military aid package to Ukraine, including weapons and ammunition, coordinator of strategic communications for the White House National Security Council John Kirby said at a briefing, Azernews reports.

"The United States is announcing a new package of military aid to Ukraine today," he noted. "It's $125 million," Kirby added.

The Pentagon specified that the package will include, in particular, ammunition for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells, Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile systems, AT-4, TOW and Javelin anti-tank missile systems.

AzerNews

