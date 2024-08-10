US Allocates New Arms Package To Ukraine
The US has allocated a new $125 million military aid package to
Ukraine, including weapons and ammunition, coordinator of strategic
communications for the White House National Security Council John
Kirby said at a briefing, Azernews reports.
"The United States is announcing a new package of military aid
to Ukraine today," he noted. "It's $125 million," Kirby added.
The Pentagon specified that the package will include, in
particular, ammunition for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems,
155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells, Stinger portable anti-aircraft
missile systems, AT-4, TOW and Javelin anti-tank missile
systems.
