Georgian Airline Starts Operating Flights To One Of Cities In Uzbekistan

8/10/2024 3:15:14 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 8, Georgian airlines has carried out its first charter cargo flight on the Haikou-Navoi-Tbilisi route, Azernews reports.

The plane landed at Navoi Airport in Uzbekistan at 16:43 local time, where it was traditionally greeted with a ceremonial water arch.

Flights from China to Georgia with a technical stop in the city of Navoi are expected to be operated twice a week on Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft.

Georgian Airlines, a privately owned airline headquartered in Tbilisi, is the leading air carrier of Georgia.

AzerNews

