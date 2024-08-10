Georgian Airline Starts Operating Flights To One Of Cities In Uzbekistan
Date
8/10/2024 3:15:14 PM
On August 8, Georgian airlines has carried out its first charter
cargo flight on the Haikou-Navoi-Tbilisi route,
Azernews reports.
The plane landed at Navoi Airport in Uzbekistan at 16:43 local
time, where it was traditionally greeted with a ceremonial water
arch.
Flights from China to Georgia with a technical stop in the city
of Navoi are expected to be operated twice a week on Boeing 767-300
cargo aircraft.
Georgian Airlines, a privately owned airline headquartered in
Tbilisi, is the leading air carrier of Georgia.
