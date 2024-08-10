Georgian Airline Starts Operating Flights To One Of Cities In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 8, Georgian has carried out its first charter cargo flight on the Haikou-Navoi-Tbilisi route, Azernews reports.

The plane landed at Navoi Airport in Uzbekistan at 16:43 local time, where it was traditionally greeted with a ceremonial water arch.

Flights from China to Georgia with a technical stop in the city of Navoi are expected to be operated twice a week on 767-300 cargo aircraft.

Georgian Airlines, a privately owned airline headquartered in Tbilisi, is the leading air carrier of Georgia.