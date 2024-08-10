Iran Hopes Response To Haniyeh's Killing To Be Timely
Date
8/10/2024 3:15:14 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Iranian authorities have expressed hope that the response to the
assassination in Tehran of the head of the Palestinian Hamas
political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, will be timely and will not
affect the ceasefire talks in the Gaza Strip, a statement released
by Iran's permanent mission to the UN says,
Azernews reports.
"We have a legitimate right to self-defense, and this is not
related to the ceasefire process in Gaza. However, we hope that our
response will be timely and will not harm the possible ceasefire,"
the statement says.
Iran stresses that its priority is to achieve a sustainable
ceasefire in Gaza, and any agreement reached by Hamas will be
supported by Tehran.
