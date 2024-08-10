Turkish Company To Build Thermal Power Plant In Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Altay Enerji, a Turkish company, plans to build a thermal power plant in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, Azernews reports.

An cooperation agreement was signed between Bishkek City Hall and Altay Enerji. The agreement includes technical enhancements for the Bishkekselmash thermal power plant.

The agreement follows a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model. The new thermal power will have a thermal capacity of 240 MW and an electric capacity of 100 MW. The Turkish side plans to involve 50 percent of local residents from Kyrgyzstan in the construction process.

The Ministry of Energy previously announced that Kyrgyzstan is moving towards contractual agreements for major projects, including the reconstruction of the Bishkekselmash boiler house and the construction of a thermal power plant with an electric capacity of 100 MW and a thermal capacity of 200–300 MW.

Additionally, new facilities with an electric capacity of 100 MW and a thermal capacity of 100 gigacalories per hour are planned at the site of the Bishkek TPP-2.