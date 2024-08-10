Turkish Company To Build Thermal Power Plant In Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek
Altay Enerji, a Turkish company, plans to build a thermal power
plant in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, Azernews
reports.
An investment cooperation agreement was signed between Bishkek
City Hall and Altay Enerji. The agreement includes technical
enhancements for the Bishkekselmash thermal power plant.
The agreement follows a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model. The
new thermal power plant will have a thermal capacity of 240 MW and
an electric capacity of 100 MW. The Turkish side plans to involve
50 percent of local residents from Kyrgyzstan in the construction
process.
The Ministry of Energy previously announced that Kyrgyzstan is
moving towards contractual agreements for major projects, including
the reconstruction of the Bishkekselmash boiler house and the
construction of a thermal power plant with an electric capacity of
100 MW and a thermal capacity of 200–300 MW.
Additionally, new facilities with an electric capacity of 100 MW
and a thermal capacity of 100 gigacalories per hour are planned at
the site of the Bishkek TPP-2.
