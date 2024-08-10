EU Sees 50% Surge In Number Of New Electric Cars
The European Union witnessed a remarkable surge in electric
vehicle adoption last year, with approximately 1.5 million new
electric cars (excluding hybrids) registered across member states.
This impressive growth has propelled the total number of electric
vehicles in the EU to 4.5 million, Azernews
reports, citing the latest report from Eurostat, the statistical
office of the European Union.
Report informs that the 2023 figures represent a significant
48.5% increase compared to the previous year when the electric
vehicle count stood at around 3 million.
Electric vehicles now account for 14.6% of all new car
registrations in the EU, up from 12.1% in 2022, 9% in 2021, and a
mere 5.3% in 2020.
However, the adoption of electric vehicles varies significantly
among EU member states. Denmark emerges as a clear leader, with
electric cars constituting 7.1% of its entire passenger vehicle
fleet. Other countries with notably high electric vehicle shares
include Sweden (5.9%), Luxembourg (5.1%), and the Netherlands
(5.0%).
On the other hand, 14 EU countries have electric vehicle
penetration rates below 1%, with Cyprus, Greece, and Poland having
the lowest shares at just 0.2% each.
