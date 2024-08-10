عربي


EU Sees 50% Surge In Number Of New Electric Cars

8/10/2024 3:15:14 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The European Union witnessed a remarkable surge in electric vehicle adoption last year, with approximately 1.5 million new electric cars (excluding hybrids) registered across member states. This impressive growth has propelled the total number of electric vehicles in the EU to 4.5 million, Azernews reports, citing the latest report from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Report informs that the 2023 figures represent a significant 48.5% increase compared to the previous year when the electric vehicle count stood at around 3 million.

Electric vehicles now account for 14.6% of all new car registrations in the EU, up from 12.1% in 2022, 9% in 2021, and a mere 5.3% in 2020.

However, the adoption of electric vehicles varies significantly among EU member states. Denmark emerges as a clear leader, with electric cars constituting 7.1% of its entire passenger vehicle fleet. Other countries with notably high electric vehicle shares include Sweden (5.9%), Luxembourg (5.1%), and the Netherlands (5.0%).

On the other hand, 14 EU countries have electric vehicle penetration rates below 1%, with Cyprus, Greece, and Poland having the lowest shares at just 0.2% each.

MENAFN10082024000195011045ID1108540242


AzerNews

