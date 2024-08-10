Ukrainian Forces Attack Black Sea Gas Rig

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Naval Forces and defense intelligence agency (GUR) attacked a rig in the Black Sea where personnel and equipment had been deployed recently.

That's according to the Navy spokesman, Dmytro Pletenchuk , Ukrinform reports.

"It's one of those cases where things like that make it on social media. Yes, this is the Ukrainian Navy in partnership with the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry," he emphasized.

According to Pletenchuk, the invaders had been using the site for spoofing in order to thwart civil maritime navigation. "We cannot allow this," he said.

The spokesman of the Navy added that less than a day prior to the attack, the enemy deployed their equipment and military personnel onto the platform.

"There were no civilians there. The rig did not perform its official functions. Coastal missile and artillery units of the Ukrainian Navy are some really serious dudes," he emphasized.