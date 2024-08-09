Liujun Du's Passivelogic Innovates With Building Studio To Revolutionize Building Design And Energy Efficiency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liujun Du

Liujun Du

Empowering Sustainable Design: Liujun Du's Innovative Contributions to Building Studio

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PassiveLogic, the pioneer in autonomous building announces the launch of Building Studio, a versatile software application that will revolutionize the process of building design, modeling, and optimization. Spearheading this innovative project is Liujun Du, an environmental UX designer at PassiveLogic, whose extensive professional background has been instrumental in developing Building Studio, a key component of the Autonomous Control Platform.

Building Studio is a state-of-the-art 3D tool that integrates energy simulation to offer architects and engineers an unparalleled design solution for sustainable building design. With a focus on natural AI-based interactions, this tool enhances building management systems, significantly reducing energy consumption. In recognition of its groundbreaking design, Building Studio was awarded the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Award in 2024. Liujun Du, with over 7 years of experience in Landscape Architecture and a degree from UC Berkeley, has specialized in leveraging technology and design to improve environmental efficiency and user experience. As the UI/UX Team Lead, Liujun collaborated closely with the CEO and the product teams to design the interfaces and user experience for 3D modeling and simulation. Her efforts focused on making it easy for users to create or edit layouts and 3D models, attracting both seasoned specialists and aspiring students in the field of building design.

Building Studio represents a new generation in building design, emphasizing AI-driven simulations and an intuitive user interface. Users can develop new 3D building models and refine existing layouts, facilitating the transition from design to implementation. The platform's tools and logic enable quick iterations of building models, integrating energy parameters and sustainability indicators seamlessly into the design process.

Thanks to Liujun's efforts, Building Studio has evolved beyond a design tool, becoming a driving force for green buildings globally. Its energy simulation and adaptive decision-making tools enable architects and engineers to exceed energy efficiency standards, significantly reducing environmental impact. The platform embodies user-centered design principles, empowering users to create sustainable buildings of the future.

Building Studio has been implemented in various projects worldwide, including commercial properties and municipal facilities. Notably, at the Prologis Lab in San Leandro, California, Building Studio played a crucial role in designing a green commercial building that serves as a demonstration site. The integration of PassiveLogic's hardware and software solutions has substantially improved energy efficiency and operational performance.

A representative from Prologis commented, 'Integrating Building Studio in the facility design has been a game changer'. 'The use of simulation and analysis to predict energy performance allows for our buildings to operate real-time optimally in terms of functionality and sustainable energy practices,'

PassiveLogic leads the charge in developing a new generation of smart building systems, combining AI-driven design tools with cutting-edge control systems. The company empowers users to create intelligent buildings that consume less energy while enhancing occupant comfort and satisfaction. Building Studio is central to PassiveLogic's mission to advance construction technology and promote sustainable architecture.

Liujun Du's significant contributions to the landscape architecture and UI/UX design of Building Studio have made it a powerful tool for sustainable architecture. Her unique approach combines AI-driven behaviors with natural interfaces, enabling architects and engineers to design buildings that surpass international standards. Her dedication to technological development and environmental solutions raises the bar for self-managing building design and energy efficiency. For more information about Liujun Du and Building Studio:

Email:...

Product introduction:

Company website:

Liujun Website

Fame Media



Writer Sherry Lee,

Hollywood Legends Editor in Chief

Sherry kilpatrick

GTK PR Talent Agency, LLC [us]

+1 323-400-7409

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube