Hezbollah Attacked Israeli Base With Swarms Of Suicide Drones

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Aug 11 (NNN-NNA) – Hezbollah, yesterday, attacked a Zionist base, located south-west of Safed city, in northern Israel, with successive swarms of drones, causing injuries among its members.

“Yesterday, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an air attack with swarms of suicide drones, on the Michve Allon base,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

“This base includes a gathering of forces and emergency warehouses for the Northern Corps, located south-west of Safed, so it targeted the locations of its officers and soldiers, and directly hit them, causing confirmed injuries,” it said, noting that, the attack was a response to the assassination of a Hamas official in a raid in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon on Friday.

An Israeli drone strike killed the Hamas official, Samer al-Hajj, on Friday, at the eastern entrance to the city of Sidon, deep in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese military sources, who spoke anonymously, said that, the Zionist drones and warplanes carried out ten airstrikes on six villages and towns, during the day, in the border area of southern Lebanon, injuring three civilians and destroying 18 homes.

A state of anticipation and caution prevails in Lebanon, following Israel's attack on Dahieh, in Beirut's southern suburbs, killing Hezbollah senior military commander, Fouad Shokor. Hezbollah Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, threatened retaliation.– NNN-NNA

