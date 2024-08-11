Partial Deduction Announced: Buy A Home In Abu Dhabi With A Purchase Loan

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

Last updated: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 7:36 AM

UAE nationals can avail loans for support on a range of needs in Abu Dhabi. Some Emiratis are also eligible to apply for a partial loan deduction or extension in the loan repayment period, from September 2024.

In addition, newlywed citizens can avail of Dh75,000 annual rental support for two years, starting September 2024.

Citizens can apply for a home purchase loan through the 'Iskan Abu Dhabi' app to purchase a house from strategic partners or developers approved by ADHA or the local market in Abu Dhabi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The home purchase loan is for an amount of Dh1,750,000, and must be paid off in monthly instalments. To buy a residence with the help of this loan, follow these 20 steps:

Steps to buy a home with purchase loanIn the 'Iskan Abu Dhabi app', go to 'Our services' and click on 'Home purchase loan'.Review your personal details, and fill in missing information if needed.Fill in additional details such as housing status, number of tenants etc.Sign the declaration with your digital ID (you will need to login through UAE pass) and submit the application.After the request has been registered, you will be notified once it is approved.You can now choose your desired accommodation and reserve it for a period of time.Enter details such as total monthly income, order number, and selected area.You can then browse through different houses and view information such as reservation status (reserved or available), construction status, total area, number of rooms, expected completion date, cost and other data.The plot design, as well as public facilities close by (shopping centre, mosque, school etc) will also be shown.After choosing the residence, you will have to confirm that you want to reserve this house for 30 days.Once you decide to reserve the house, you have one more chance to make a decision later, cancel, or confirm the residence.Once your listing has been confirmed, you will get a message, and you can then apply for mortgage registration and other required procedures by the deadline specified in the message. Failure to do so will result in cancellation of the property booking.To register for the mortgage, enter your order number, approved loan amount, plot number, and location.You will then be given a mortgage registration number, after which you must you need to visit Department of Municipalities and Transport to pay and get the mortgage approval.The next step is to pass the educational programme provided by the Department of Government Enablement. The programme aims to enhance knowledge of financial planning aspects, and process of activating home loan. This is a mandatory step, and you will be notified upon completion.Before proceeding with activating the home loan, you must download First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) application and then return to Iskan app, and click on 'I have downloaded' on the pop-up message.You can then check your loan status and project progress in the FAB applicationNext, you can complete your home receipt procedures, which include receiving your keys, and activating utility services such as water and electricity accounts.The loan must be paid off in instalments before the specified due date.Once the loan has been paid off, you qualify to remove the mortgage on your home.

ALSO READ:

Abu Dhabi announces Dh75,000 yearly rental support for newlywed citizens

Dubai: Why women are teaming up to buy property together

Abu Dhabi extends maternity leave to 90 days for some employees in private sector

UAE Golden Visa: Why more employees with 10-year residency buy Dubai properties