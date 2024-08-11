King In Call For Unity After 'Aggression' Of Riots

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The King has praised the way "community spirit" and "compassion"
have countered the "aggression and criminality" on display during
the riots, Azernews reports, citing the Buckingham
Palace.
King Charles had been in phone conversations on Friday evening
with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Police chiefs.
He gave his "heartfelt thanks to the police and emergency
services for all they are doing to restore peace in those areas
that have been affected by violent disorder", said a palace
spokesman.
In a call for unity, the King hoped that "shared values of
mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and
unite the nation".
King Charles, currently in Scotland, spoke to the prime minister
about the wave of disorder and riots.
In another joint call, the King spoke to Chief Constable Gavin
Stephens, chair of the National Police Chiefs Council and to UK
Gold Commander Ben Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex, thanking
the police for their efforts and getting an update on the
protests.
"The King shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many
examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and
criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the
many," said a palace spokesman.
There had been questions about whether the King would speak
about the riots - and as a politically-neutral monarch he had left
the initial response to ministers.
But the King has a long record of working to build bridges
between different faiths and cultures - calling Britain a
"community of communities".
And against the divisions revealed during this unrest, he has
made his views known, calling for tolerance and "mutual respect and
understanding".
He is said to have been involved in behind-the-scenes efforts to
bring together communities affected by the riots, during his summer
break in Scotland, in a year in which he has been treated for
cancer.
But it is not expected that the King will make any immediate
visits to trouble spots until the unrest is over, with the response
to the protests seen as being the responsibility of the
government.
This follows the pattern seen after the outbreak of riots in
2011, during which Queen Elizabeth didn't put out any messages, but
royal visits took place after calm had been restored.
