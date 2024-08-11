عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Fighters Destroy Russian Tank In Kharkiv Region Using Perun Drone

Ukrainian Fighters Destroy Russian Tank In Kharkiv Region Using Perun Drone


8/11/2024 12:18:10 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters with Ukraine's 42nd Mechanized Brigade have destroyed a Russian tank in the Kharkiv sector using a Perun drone.

The Kharkiv Group of Forces released a respective video on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Pilots of the Perun unmanned systems battalion of the 42nd Mechanized Brigade have destroyed another tank of the occupiers," the post reads.

Overnight into Friday, August 9, Ukraine's defense intelligence operatives from the Group 13 team destroyed a Tunets-type high-speed cutter project KS 701, using a MAGURA V5 sea drone off the coast of Chornomorske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Photo from open sources

MENAFN11082024000193011044ID1108540858


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search