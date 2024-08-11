Ukrainian Fighters Destroy Russian Tank In Kharkiv Region Using Perun Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters with Ukraine's 42nd Mechanized Brigade have destroyed a Russian tank in the Kharkiv sector using a Perun drone.

The Kharkiv Group of Forces released a respective on , Ukrinform reports.

"Pilots of the Perun unmanned systems battalion of the 42nd Mechanized Brigade have destroyed another tank of the occupiers," the post reads.

Overnight into Friday, August 9, Ukraine's defense intelligence operatives from the Group 13 team destroyed a Tunets-type high-speed cutter project KS 701, using a MAGURA V5 sea drone off the coast of Chornomorske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Photo from open sources