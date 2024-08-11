عربي


Gold Rate On August 11: Check 22, 24 Karat Prices In YOUR City

8/11/2024 12:00:13 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold Prices has been falling in the Country since the Budget was announced. Check out prices for 22k, 24k in various Indian cities


Check out Gold Price for August 11 in various Indian cities


The price of 22-karat Gold is Rs 63,83 and 24-karat Gold is Rs 69,69


The price of 22-karat Gold is Rs 6535 and 24-karat Gold is Rs 6862


The price of 22-karat Gold is Rs 6445 and 24-karat Gold is Rs 6767


The price of 22-karat Gold is Rs 6615 and 24-karat Gold is Rs 6946


The price of 22-karat Gold is Rs 6529 and 24-karat Gold is Rs 6855

