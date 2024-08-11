Gold Rate On August 11: Check 22, 24 Karat Prices In YOUR City
Date
8/11/2024 12:00:13 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold Prices has been falling in the Country since the Budget was announced. Check out prices for 22k, 24k in various Indian cities
Check out Gold Price for August 11 in various Indian cities
The price of 22-karat Gold is Rs 63,83 and 24-karat Gold is Rs 69,69
The price of 22-karat Gold is Rs 6535 and 24-karat Gold is Rs 6862
The price of 22-karat Gold is Rs 6445 and 24-karat Gold is Rs 6767
The price of 22-karat Gold is Rs 6615 and 24-karat Gold is Rs 6946
The price of 22-karat Gold is Rs 6529 and 24-karat Gold is Rs 6855
