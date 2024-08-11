Ukrainian Murazi Mchedlidze Will Continue To Fight For Bronze
Date
8/11/2024 12:18:10 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Olympic wrestling tournament of the XXXIII Summer Games 2024 is underway in Paris (France).
Ukrainian Murazi Mchedlidze (weight category up to 97 kg), after losing in the 1/4 finals to Georgian representative Givi Matcharashvili, was given the opportunity to continue in the consolation bouts for the bronze medal, Ukrinform reports.
Matcharashvili defeated Azerbaijani Magomedkhan Magomedov (5:0) in the semi-finals and reached the final, allowing the Dnipro representative to fight for a place on the podium.
Read also:
Explaining complex things in simple words: Ukraine's Olympic
wins, anniversary of Russian aggression
Mchedlidze will meet Nicholas Johannes de Lange from South Africa for the bronze medal in the small final.
The Olympic Games in the French capital will end on 11 August.
Photo: dp.
MENAFN11082024000193011044ID1108540859
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.