On this day, notable figures in Indian history mark their birth anniversary, including Sadashiv Kanoji Patil, Lalmani Mishra, Madireddy Venkat Narasimha Rao and Sunil Shetty.

Sadashiv Kanoji Patil was born in 1898 and is considered to be a distinguished figure in India's history, remembered for his involvement and contributions to the country's development.

Lalmani Mishra, a sage of the Indian music world, was born in 1924. He is well known for his scholarship and research on the history and development of Indian musical instruments. In addition to this, he developed the technique of playing the veena secretly by listening to Ustad Abdul Aziz Khan of Patiala.



Madireddy Venkat Narasimha Rao, a former Indian cricketer, was born in 1954 and is renowned for his contributions in promoting the sport. The cricketer spent his life in community service through the sport and became the first Indian cricketer to be conferred with the prestigious Member of British Empire (MBE) medallion. Sunil Shetty, a prominent Bollywood actor, was born in 1961. He is a renowned name in the Indian film industry who has given major blockbusters, including Dilwale, Hera Pheri Border and more.

On August 11 of 1961, the former Portuguese territories in India of Dadra and Nagar Haveli were merged to create the Union Territory Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

In 1962, the Soviet Space Agency launched the spacecraft Vostok 3 on this day, which was piloted by Andriyan Nikolayev. With this, Andriyan Nikolayev became the first cosmonaut to successfully orbit the Earth 64 times in 4 days.



In 1960, Chad- the Central African country, gained Independence from French forces after six decades of colonial rule. Following the Battle of Kousséri, Francois Tombalbay became the first president of the independent country. The first Olympic Games after the Second World War took place in 1948 in London after the 1936 Berlin Olympics. The Olympic Games that were scheduled to be held in Tokyo and Helsinki were cancelled due to the World War. The international multi-sports event in London was the first Olympics to be broadcasted on television and was popularly known as the Austerity Games in the post-war economy . The Games commenced on July 29 and concluded on August 14.

