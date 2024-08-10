Two Men Arrested In Connection With Bocas Del Toro Murder

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panamanian arrested a second person on Thursday allegedly linked to the death of young Basque woman, Eneritz Argintxona Fraile, after a 39-year-old man known by his alias 'Leche' was also arrested on Wednesday.

Both are suspected of having some degree of involvement in the death of the Spanish woman found dead on Carenero Island (Panama) on July 26, according to the Attorney General's Office.







For now, the authorities have not provided any further details about this second detainee, of whom it is only known that he was arrested in the same province where the lifeless body was found.

For his part, the 39-year-old man and first arrested are at the disposal of the court and will be brought before a judge in the coming days.

One of the detainees has made a statement today and, after the hearing, his provisional detention has been decreed, a precautionary measure by which he is admitted to a penitentiary center until the conclusion of the criminal proceedings, as announced by the homicide and femicide prosecutor of Bocas del Toro, Marissa Caballero.

The crimes he is charged with are femicide and aggravated robbery.







The Panamanian Prosecutor's Office confirmed on Tuesday, July 30, the death of the Spanish woman, who disappeared a week earlier on Colón Island, in the Panamanian province of Bocas del Toro, days after her lifeless body was found on Carenero Island.

The young woman was reported missing on July 23, 2024 by the owners of the hostel where she was staying, after she went out for a tour and did not return to her dormitory.

According to the autopsy performed on the body, the young woman from Erandi (Vizcaya) died as a result of head trauma.