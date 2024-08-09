Nagaland State Lottery August 09, 2024: Check Dear Meghna, Dasher, Seagull Winning Numbers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lotteries are in 13 states in India- Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam. The most recent Nagaland State Lottery results for 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm are posted here every day. Dear Meghna morning result will be out at 1 PM, Dear Dasher morning result will be out at 6 PM, and Dear Seagull night's result will be out at 8 PM.

Dear Meghna morning result

The winning number of Dear Meghna Morning is awaited and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Dear Dasher result

Dear Dasher result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Dear Seagull night's result

Dear Seagull night result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

How much money will the first 3 winners get?

1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.

How much money will the other winners get?

4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000.



Who owns the Nagaland Lottery?

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was founded in 1972 under the direction of the Nagaland government's Finance Department.

The Nagaland Lottery Department was established to increase the state's revenue. Nagaland's finance department releases lottery schemes and outcomes. State-run lotteries are safe and lawful.

Nagaland State holds three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening, with tickets costing Rs 6 each. The Director of Nagaland State Lottery is in charge of supervising and planning the daily lottery, which takes place at P. R. Hill Junction in Kohima, 797001.