US Pledges USD 536 Mln In Additional Assistance To Sub-Saharan Africa

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- US Under-Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya announced nearly USD 536 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Sub-Saharan Africa to provide lifesaving support to over eight million refugees and asylum seekers and over 30 million internally displaced persons.

She made the announcement in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, on Thursday after what she called "a robust visit to Kenya."

"Earlier today, I had productive and timely discussions with (Ethiopian) Foreign Taye (Atskeselassie), Minister of Justice Gedion (Timothewos), and non-governmental partners on the rule of law, accountability, humanitarian cooperation, and the sanctity of human rights.

"The United States will continue engaging our government and civil society counterparts alike on the importance of upholding human rights protections for all Ethiopians; inclusive, transparent transitional justice; and the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ethiopia," Zeya noted.

"Over the past three years as US Under-Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, I have made seven trips to the African continent - including to Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, and The Gambia, in addition to Kenya and Ethiopia this week.

"Across all of my visits, I've seen the strength and determination of extraordinary individuals - civil society leaders, young innovators, and visionaries in business and government - all working to create shared solutions to better the lives of others.

"Their efforts persist against a backdrop of unprecedented, forced displacement in sub-Saharan Africa, where over 38 million people have been uprooted from their homes.

"Within this large group, 30 million people are displaced within their own countries while eight million have sought refuge across borders. Ethiopia, a beacon of generosity, hosts over 1.8 million refugees.

"In the face of such profound need, African nations - upholding the principles outlined in the 1969 OAU Refugee Convention - show us how we can and should support our neighbors," she pointed out.

"But no nation or community is alone in meeting this challenge. That's why today I am proud to announce nearly USD 536 million in new humanitarian assistance from the United States.

"This funding will bolster host communities and local efforts to support refugees and conflict-affected populations across the African continent, including nearly USD 97 million for humanitarian partners here in Ethiopia, of which USD 87 million is focused on refugee needs.

"In collaboration with trusted humanitarian partners, we will assist those in desperate need in the Horn, the Sahel, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and those in other new emergency and protracted situations.

"Through coordination with host-country governments and international partners, this assistance aims to create durable solutions to ease suffering, build resilience, and resolve the plight of displaced and other vulnerable persons.

"To date, the United States remains the largest single humanitarian donor both globally and in Africa.

"This includes Sudan, where nearly 16 months of conflict have created the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

"The United States has provided more than USD one billion in humanitarian assistance to the people of Sudan since the conflict began.

"Our commitment to easing the suffering of displaced people is unwavering, and the infusion of aid I announced today brings our total humanitarian assistance in sub-Saharan Africa to nearly USD 3.7 billion this year alone.--

"In closing, to the generous host communities and our vital partners here in Ethiopia, across the continent, and around the world, thank you for protecting the most vulnerable so that all can live with dignity," she added. (end)

