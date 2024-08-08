Israeli army’s offensive in Gaza results in over 22 deaths, rising death rate to 39,700

(MENAFN) The Israeli army's ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip has resulted in the deaths of 22 more Palestinians, bringing the total death toll to 39,699 since the conflict began on October 7, 2023, according to the Health in Gaza. The ministry also reported that approximately 91,722 people have been during the assault.



In a statement, the ministry highlighted that Israeli forces had killed 22 people along with injured 77 others in four separate on families within the last 24 hours. Rescue operations have been severely hindered, with many people still trapped under rubble and on roads that rescuers are unable to access.



In spite of a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has continued its military operations in Gaza, drawing widespread international condemnation. The conflict, now over ten months long, has devastated large parts of Gaza, which remains under a severe blockade, restricting access to essential supplies like food, clean water, and medicine.



Israel has been accused of committing genocide, and the International Court of Justice has ordered it to halt its military operations in Rafah, a southern city where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge before it was invaded on May 6.

