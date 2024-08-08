Ahilaa Transforming The Hand Embroidery In India & Empowering The Women In Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In a remarkable stride towards modernization, Ahilaa, a leading name in hand embroidery, has spearheaded a transformation in India's age-old hand embroidery industry. By incorporating innovative embroidery designs, digital marketing strategies, and establishing a robust platform, Ahilaa is revolutionizing the traditional hand embroidery sector. These unique and optimized strategies are propelling Ahilaa's hand embroidery product range onto the global stage.Embroidery is one of the oldest and most revered forms of surface ornamentation for fabrics and garments. India, as a leading producer of embroidered fabrics and garments, showcases a rich heritage of diverse embroidery styles that reflect the cultural ethos of their regions. India remains an underdeveloped market for embroideries. Studies have shown that the per capita consumption of embroidery in India is only Rs 8 per annum. Despite this, the market size of Indian embroidery is estimated to be approximately Rs 800-900 crore per year, growing at a rate of 20 percent annually. This indicates a vast potential market for embroidery in the country, necessitating increased efforts to fully tap into this opportunity. Embroidery is one of the most important sectors in the Indian economy employing more than one million people.Miss Archana, Director of the Ahilaa told,“Hand embroidery remains consistently in demand. However, we've observed a rising interest in embroidered T-shirts. By offering trendy design patterns on T-shirts, we aim to expand our export market. Additionally, our goal is to empower women and create more job opportunities for them in this industry.” The company is expecting good growth this year.Popular Indian Embroidery Styles1. Chikankari (Lucknow)○ Known for its delicate and intricate patterns, Chikankari is a traditional embroidery style from Lucknow. It often features floral and paisley motifs, typically done on lightweight fabrics like muslin.2. Phulkari (Punjab)○ Phulkari, meaning "flower work," originates from Punjab and is characterized by its vibrant floral patterns. This embroidery is usually done with silk threads on coarse cotton fabric.3. Ari Embroidery (Kutch)○ Ari embroidery from Kutch is distinguished by its fine chain stitch using a hooked needle. It often includes elaborate floral and animal motifs, and is commonly done on silk and cotton fabrics.4. Kutchi Embroidery (Kutch)○ Also from Kutch, Kutchi embroidery features bold patterns and mirror work. It is known for its bright colors and detailed designs, often used in traditional garments and accessories.The Indian Embroidery Market: Growth and PotentialThe Indian embroidery market is estimated to be around Rs 800-900 crore annually. Recognizing the significant potential, several large players have entered the sector. Until a decade ago, embroidery was primarily part of the unorganized sector, with very small units typically operating 2 to 4 embroidery machines. Today, organized players account for 60 percent of the market.Despite this growth, domestic embroidery manufacturing remains almost entirely unorganized, consisting of numerous small units scattered across the country. Traditionally a cottage industry, most exporters in this segment do not have their own manufacturing facilities but outsource orders to these small units. Embroidery is preferred over prints due to its eco-friendly nature, as prints often use PVC and other harmful chemicals. Garments with sequins and crochet laces with Indian aesthetics are well received by foreign customers, and such work is now being incorporated into sleepwear as well.Surat and Mumbai are major embroidery centers in India, while Bareilly and Moradabad are renowned for beadwork. Operating in the domestic market is challenging due to competition from these small units. Domestic orders typically consist of very small lots with a wide variety, making them suitable for small-scale operations. India's strength lies in its design capabilities, but it faces competition from countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam. Turkey is often seen as a benchmark for the industry.According to the latest research, the global embroidery market was valued at USD 2684.13 million in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.13%, reaching USD 5932.61 million by 2028. Embroidery, the craft of decorating fabric or other materials using a needle to apply thread or yarn, can also incorporate materials such as pearls, beads, quills, and sequins. In modern times, embroidery is commonly seen on caps, hats, coats, blankets, dress shirts, denim, dresses, T-shirts, stockings, and golf shirts, available in a wide variety of thread or yarn colors. Fundamental hand embroidery techniques, such as chain stitch, buttonhole or blanket stitch, running stitch, satin stitch, and cross stitch, continue to be the foundation of the craft.The Growing Popularity of Embroidered Ethnic Wear Among Youth In India, there is an increasing demand for embroidered ethnic wear among the youth. Traditional garments such as embroidered Salwar-kameez, Lehnga-cholis, Sarees, Sherwani, Kurta-pyjama with stoles, and Churidar are highly popular and sought after as 'Ethnic Wear' or 'Heritage Wear.'Additionally, modern fashion trends have embraced embroidery, with jeans and jackets featuring embroidered pockets and designs on the front or back becoming highly fashionable. Embroidered neckties and t-shirts are also in high demand, reflecting the latest trends. This surge in popularity is not limited to India; traditional Indian embroidered wear is also becoming increasingly popular in Western countries.At the heart of Ahilaa's transformation is its strategic approach to creating the latest hand-embroidered T-shirt designs, which attract more young buyers and increase demand in both domestic and global markets. Ahilaa has effectively elevated its brand visibility and connected with a diverse customer demographic. Through engaging storytelling and visually appealing content, Ahilaa showcases its craftsmanship and legacy in every hand-embroidered product, captivating audiences worldwide.Alongside its hand embroidery endeavors, Ahilaa has made substantial investments in assembling a top-notch team of seasoned professionals. This team is adept at crafting result-oriented strategies to build superior products, attracting more business investment in this industry.Ahilaa's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction shines through every step of our journey. We are not just revolutionizing our business practices; we are also enhancing the overall customer experience, ensuring that Ahilaa remains at the forefront of the hand embroidery industry.

