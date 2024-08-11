Two Kolkata Youths Drown While Swimming, Coast Guard Recovers Bodies

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Aug 11 (IANS) Two youths from Topsia in Kolkata drowned at Bakkhali in West Bengal's South 24-Parganas district on Sunday while swimming in the sea. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) launched its hovercraft from nearby Frasersganj within 20 minutes but could not save the duo. Their bodies were recovered by the ICG and handed over to local authorities.

Bakkhali is a popular weekend destination and Mizan Mohsin (19) and Sk Aman Ali (19) of Golam Jillani Khan Road in Topsia were there along with friends. According to sources, locals had warned the two against venturing out too far into the sea, but they did not pay any heed.

"It seems that they were swept away by the tide and drowned immediately. We reacted as soon as we were informed, and the hovercraft was launched. Unfortunately, they were dead by the time we could locate them," a senior ICG official said.

The entire neighborhood in Topsia was shattered by the news of the deaths. A neighbour said that Mohsin and Aman had been good-natured and friends since childhood.

"They had been planning this weekend trip for a long time. We still do not have all the details, but there should be lifeguards on all beaches frequented by tourists. Maybe such an accident wouldn't have occurred had lifeguards been present," he said.

Bakkhali is situated around 140 km south of Kolkata and attracts tourists due to its pristine beaches.

The location has also had its share of tragedies.

In 2017, three tourists from Kolkata drowned in the sea there. A father-daughter duo was among those who perished. Since then, there have been repeated requests to station lifeguards with life-saving equipment and speed boats along the beaches patronised by tourists.

The ICG has a sole hovercraft stationed at Frasersganj.

Its primary assets, including several more hovercrafts and ships, are stationed at Haldia.

At Frasersganj, the Force's primary roles include surveillance along the coastline and providing assistance to Indian fishermen in distress.

In this case, the ICG mobilised its unit to try and save the lives of the two youngsters as a humanitarian effort, but could not.