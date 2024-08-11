Safadi, Blinken Discuss Steps To Deescalate Regional Tensions, Stop Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday received a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken focusing on the escalating situation in the region and the steps needed to address it.

Safadi emphasised that an immediate cessation of Israeli on Gaza is crucial to deescalating tensions that are threatening regional security and peace, according to a statement.



"Ending the Israeli aggression on Gaza must be the unified objective of all international efforts," Safadi stressed, adding that: "Achieving this goal will protect Gaza and its people from further death and destruction and alleviate the severe tensions pushing the region to the brink of conflict."

Safadi also welcomed the joint statement issued by US President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.



He also reiterated Jordan's strong support for the declaration to secure a durable ceasefire and reach a prisoners exchange deal at the earliest opportunity.

The two ministers also discussed the pressing need for immediate and adequate humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza.



