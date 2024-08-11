Uruzgan Residents Want Kandahar Highway Reconstructed Soon

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): Some residents of central Uruzgan province have urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to reconstruct the Uruzgan-Kandahar highway in a standard manner.

However, local officials say they have shared the problem with the concerned and reconstruction work on the highway will be launched in near future.

The Uruzgan-Kandahar highway is about 165 kilometres long, many parts of this highway were damaged due to the past conflict and flash floods. Drivers and are currently demanding of the caretaker to reconstruct the road.

Sardar Mohammad, an inhabitant of Tirinkot, the provincial capital, said they had long been struggling with problems while travelling on the highway due to its deteriorated condition.

He said:“Parts of the road that were paved years ago have damaged, which cause problems for us.”

Shafiullah, a driver, said he often travelled on subways due to the poor condition of the main highway.

Passengers believe a large number of their problems would be resolved, if the highway is reconstructed r.

Mohammad Wali, a passenger, asked the interim government to repair the highway as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, local officials also acknowledged the poor condition of the highway.

Governor's spokesman Mullah Inamullah said they had shared the problem with Ministry of Public Works (MoPW).

He said the ministry had pledged = reconstruction work on the highway will be launched soon.

