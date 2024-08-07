New Single 'Paint The World So Blue' Colors An Alternative Calm To Toxicity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paint the World So Blue

IXO SET TO LAUNCH ANJALTS LATEST SINGLE 'PAINT THE WORLD SO BLUE'

- AnjaltsLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prolific composer/musician Anjalts follows up her pop-rock momentum of, 'Losing My Mind,' with another electrifying track 'Paint the World So Blue' set to launch August 9 in over 150 countries worldwide. The rising multi-instrumentalist wrote and produced her 14th track lifted off the highly anticipated second album“Bluency” drops August 16.'Paint the World So Blue' colors in an alternative calm to the turbulence of on-and-off relationships, that turn toxic. Mastered at Abbey Road Studios in London, Anjalts electrifying guitar riffs and heavy kick drums drive forward a refreshing danceable track that savors the synth sounds reminiscent of the 80's pop/rock era, and new wave synergy of bands like Depeche Mode, Eurythmics, Coldplay, with a touch of Van Halen that transforms this track into an edgy, futuristic gem."Rocking in 'Paint the World So Blue' I interpreted it as someone trying to calm a toxic relationship,” says Lleona Yves, Mgmt at IXO Music. Anjalts composed an epic rock journey with intimate narratives that transcend expectations on the 'Bluency' album.“Yes, the pre-mixes might not be flawless, but that's what makes us human, not robots. It's wonderful to embrace our emotions, resonating through those slight imperfections and interchangeable velvet falsettos, without relying on auto-tune. It's all the highs and lows, the mood of the overall song journey, that allows us to experience the true voice of human. If you can sing, sing; if you can play an instrument, play it. Your natural abilities as an artist are what shine brightest at IXO Music," says Yves. "Focusing on these talents, especially in the early stages of artist development, is crucial for longevity in an ever-changing music industry. Artist development progresses alongside the artist, beginning with granting them creative freedom from the start,” she concludes.IXO Music, an independent artist development label based in New York and London, partnered with Anjalts to announce the release of her new album 'Bluency' on Friday, August 16. The album is gaining momentum with her fans eagerly awaiting the new song list from the reclusive artist.As the August 16 release date of 'Bluency' approaches, the album is now available for a limited pre-release on Bandcamp .Listen to 'Paint the World So Blue' HERECONNECT WITH ANJALTSOfficial Website:Instagram:YouTube:Twitter:Facebook:

Acen Sinclair

TSC media

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Other

'Losing My Mind' by Anjalts