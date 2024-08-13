UK, Pakistan Discuss Measures For Curbing Illegal Immigration
Date
8/13/2024 7:29:18 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
London: UK Secretary of State for the Home Department, Yvette Cooper, met in London, on Tuesday, with federal Minister for Interior of Pakistan, Mohsin Naqvi.
The meeting discussed issued of shared interest, including legal assistance in criminal cases, effective border management, measures for curbing illegal immigration and training Pakistani Police officers in UK.
MENAFN13082024000063011010ID1108551703
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.