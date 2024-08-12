Japanese Firm Kai Group To Invest 300 Million Yen In Indian Facility Expansion

(MENAFN- KNN India) Neemrana, Aug 12 (KNN) Kai Group, a Japanese of personal care products and kitchen equipment, has announced plans to

invest 300 million yen to expand its production capacity in India.

According to a statement from Kai India, the group's local subsidiary, the expansion is expected to boost annual production by over 5 million units.

The project is slated for completion within five months, with the enhanced capacity projected to be operational by the end of December 2024.

Rajesh U Pandya, Managing Director, Kai India, stated, "Our enhanced manufacturing capacity demonstrates our commitment to providing high-quality products to our valued customers.”

“We are deeply grateful for the trust and support of our local and international clientele," he added.

The expansion aligns with Kai India's participation in the 'Make in India' initiative, aimed at strengthening local manufacturing capabilities.

The company cites robust market demand and growth trends, driven by increasing consumer awareness and a growing emphasis on personal grooming, as key factors behind the investment decision.

Kai Group, which has been in operation for over 115 years, entered the Indian market in 2016 with the establishment of its Neemrana manufacturing facility.

This latest investment underscores the company's long-term commitment to the Indian market and its strategy to meet rising demand efficiently while maintaining its competitive edge.

The investment will focus on increasing the output of women's razors at the company's Neemrana, Rajasthan facility.

The expansion is expected to serve both domestic and international markets, reflecting Kai Group's broader strategy to bolster its global manufacturing infrastructure.

