(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Amid battles in the Kursk region, Russia has pulled out“relatively small” number of from the temporarily occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this in a commentary to POLITICO, Ukrinform reports.

“Russia has relocated some of its units from both Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine's south,” Lykhoviy said.

Hot noted that it was a“relatively small” number of units.

As reported by Ukrinform, Dmytro Lykhoviy said that Russia has been relocating its troops from the Prydniprovskyi sector to others, including the Kursk direction.