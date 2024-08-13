Smalls Sliders® Sustains Rapid Expansion, Surpassing 300 Cans Open Or Under Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) One of Hottest & Fastest Growing QSR Brands Accelerates National Footprint While Celebrating Its First Ranking on The Inc. 5000 List

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smalls Sliders, the cheeseburger slider brand disrupting the QSR with its record-breaking development, is officially on its way to paint the nation SmorangeTM

as it is slidin' thru the 300-Can mark. This marks yet another significant milestone as the brand hit 200 Cans open or under development only six months ago, highlighting an unprecedented demand for the growing concept.



Smalls Sliders is the cheeseburger slider brand disrupting the QSR industry with its record-breaking development.

Smalls Sliders first captured the attention of multi-unit and multi-brand operators almost immediately after re-opening franchising a little over a year ago. After establishing a loyal fanbase and dominating the restaurant scene in the Southeast, Smalls Sliders quickly sparked nationwide intrigue with Cans now open or under development across 24 states, six of which are already sold out for future expansion.

"It is remarkable to see that Smalls Sliders has struck a chord across the nation with established franchisees and Frequent Sliders alike," said Don Crocker, Chief Development Officer of Smalls Sliders. "To see a restaurant brand maintain this level of momentum and continue surpassing notable milestones in such a short period is no small feat and is a true testament to the staying power of the Smalls Sliders brand. The incredible growth and success of Smalls Sliders is underscored by our support center's relentless drive to challenge the status quo and inspire continuous innovation."

Another notable achievement for the brand includes its first-ever ranking on the coveted 2024 Inc. 5000 list as Smalls Sliders ranked within the top 50% on the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses-another nod to Smalls Sliders' commanding industry reputation.



"Reaching this milestone is not only a testament to the

growing

strength of our brand but a clear signal of the exciting future that lies ahead for Smalls Sliders," said Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders. "Our journey is just beginning, and the momentum we're building

will augment

our broader vision of

evolving

the way people experience QSR.

We're not just serving cheeseburger sliders; we're creating

happy experiences that resonate with our

Frequent Sliders. As we continue to expand

across the country, our focus remains on

next-gen

innovation,

superior

quality and building lasting relationships in every community we

serve."

Smalls Sliders currently has Cans open across Louisiana and Mississippi, with the first Cans in Florida and Texas set to open this summer amid high anticipation. A robust pipeline is in place for the brand across additional states like Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, and more. Likewise, Smalls Sliders has expanded growth opportunities to Idaho, Indiana and Montana, setting the stage to bring its signature cheeseburger sliders to more communities nationwide.

Smalls Sliders opened its first signature 'SmorangeTM' colored Can in 2019. Since its inception, Smalls Sliders has disrupted the QSR industry with its stacked leadership team and robust development pipeline, furthering its rapid growth trajectory with more than 300 Cans open or under development. The brand continues to garner high-level industry recognition, with Nation's Restaurant News featuring Smalls Sliders in its "Breakout Brands of 2023," and QSR Magazine ranking the brand in its annual QSR 50 Contenders list in 2023 and 2024. Other accolades include ranking on Entrepreneur magazine's "Top New & Emerging Franchises" list in 2023 and 2024.

For more information on Smalls Sliders, slide thru to .

About Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders is one of the fastest-growing brands in the restaurant industry, specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders that are small in size but

big

in taste. Equipped with a streamlined drive-thru, walk-up window and unique modular buildout, the Atlanta-based brand is headed towards nationwide growth with locations opening across the Southeast, Southwest, Midwest, and West Coast. These expansion plans are spearheaded by Smalls Sliders' stacked leadership team, each bringing numerous decades of restaurant experience to the table. Smalls Sliders is the brainchild of restaurateur visionary Brandon Landry, led by industry veteran Maria Rivera, CEO, and is backed by 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees, as investors. For more information on how Smalls Sliders is the biggest thing to happen to burgers since buns, visit

.

