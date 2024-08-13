Two More Families With Children Evacuated From Frontline Myrnohrad

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Patrol officers helped to evacuate two families with children from the frontline city of Myrnohrad, Donetsk region.

The press service of the National Police of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Evacuation continues in the settlements of the Pokrovsk district. Police officers of the patrol police battalion in the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, in collaboration with colleagues from other police units and officials, conduct daily visits to persuade citizens to relocate to safer areas," the statement says.

According to law enforcement officers, six children and three adults have recently been evacuated.

As Ukrinform reported, more than 50,000 people remained in settlements within a 10-kilometer zone of the frontline in the Donetsk region (as of August 7, 2024), including more than 4,000 children. The evacuation process is ongoing.