عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
United States May Supply Taiwan With First HIMARS MLRS At End Of The Year

United States May Supply Taiwan With First HIMARS MLRS At End Of The Year


8/13/2024 3:13:32 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The US government may supply Taiwan with the first launchers of HIMARS multiple rocket launchers as early as the end of 2024, Azernews reports

In total, Taiwan has signed two agreements with the United States to purchase a total of 29 launchers. Deliveries of the first batch of 11 complexes will begin at the end of this year and will be completed in 2025. The remaining 18 launchers will be transferred by the end of 2026.

The second batch is worth 32.5 billion new Taiwanese dollars (about 1 billion dollars) It will also include 864 conventional missiles and 84 MGM-140 ATACMS solid-fuel tactical ballistic missiles with a range of up to 300 km.

MENAFN13082024000195011045ID1108550824


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search