United States May Supply Taiwan With First HIMARS MLRS At End Of The Year
Date
8/13/2024 3:13:32 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The US government may supply Taiwan with the first launchers of
HIMARS multiple rocket launchers as early as the end of 2024,
Azernews reports
In total, Taiwan has signed two agreements with the United
States to purchase a total of 29 launchers. Deliveries of the first
batch of 11 complexes will begin at the end of this year and will
be completed in 2025. The remaining 18 launchers will be
transferred by the end of 2026.
The second batch is worth 32.5 billion new Taiwanese dollars
(about 1 billion dollars) It will also include 864 conventional
missiles and 84 MGM-140 ATACMS solid-fuel tactical ballistic
missiles with a range of up to 300 km.
