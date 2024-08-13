Ukraine, UK Start Negotiations On Agreement To Strengthen Partnership

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and the United Kingdom have held the first round of negotiations on the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on the transition to stronger and deeper partnership.

This was reported by the press service of the President's Office , according to Ukrinform.

“The UK was the first to sign a security agreement with Ukraine, and now it is the first to work on a historic document on 100 years of partnership. We hope that negotiations will be successful so that this historic document will be signed by the President of Ukraine and the British Prime soon," said Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, who headed the Ukrainian delegation.

He thanked the British people, government and parliament for the help and leadership that Ukraine has experienced since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Yermak emphasized that Ukraine needs the support of the UK to restore just peace and prevent new aggression against Ukraine.

According to the President's Office, the future comprehensive long-term Agreement will be based on the provisions of the 2020 Agreement on Political Cooperation, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership and the 2024 Agreement on Security Cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

"The new document should contain even more ambitious goals for our cooperation. We aim to consolidate unprecedented provisions in all areas of mutual interest: from security to economy; from energy to culture and art," said Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva, who also took part in the negotiations.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed an agreement on security cooperation in Kyiv on January 12.

Photo: President's Office