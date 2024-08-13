National Guard Soldiers Hit Russian Tank Column In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) from the National Guard of Ukraine repelled an enemy assault in the Pylne-Lyptsi and Pylne-Hlyboke sectors in the Kharkiv region, destroying and damaging five Russian tanks and eliminating almost fifty invaders.

The National Guard reported this on Telegram , publishing the corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, at 06:00 on Tuesday, August 13, Russian attempted to storm the positions of the National Guard's Khartia 13th Brigade in the indicated sectors.

The invaders attacked in two columns of six tanks each, lined with massive FPV drone protection.

The Russian military did not manage to reach the frontline of defense: the Khartia warriors inflicted heavy fire on them with all available means and hit the column.

"As a result of the confident and decisive actions by the Khartia warriors, four tanks from the enemy column were destroyed, and another tank was damaged. 10 occupiers were killed and 30 others were wounded," the National Guard said.

As noted, some of the enemy tanks were destroyed by the National Guard's operators of FPV.

The second column of six Russian tanks moved towards Hlyboke, where it was met by units of the 92nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, in August, the National Guard destroyed 139 enemy artillery systems, 13 tanks, 32 armored vehicles, and 2 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.