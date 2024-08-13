Kuleba Discusses Ukraine's Steps Towards NATO With U.S. Assistant Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien have discussed steps that will bring Ukraine closer to membership.

The meeting took place in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian MFA .

According to Kuleba, the talks were meaningful. In particular, they focused on further steps that will bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership.

“We discussed further steps that will bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership. We also talked about continuing to deliver more air defense systems to Ukraine, expanding the F-16 program, and enabling Ukraine to use long-range capabilities against military targets in Russia,” the minister said.

Kuleba reiterated Ukraine's gratitude to the United States for its leadership, strong defense and direct budget assistance.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink participated in the talks. On the social media platform X, she noted that the parties discussed the importance of continued strong support for Ukraine's security and economy.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Jim O'Brien arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

Photo: MFA