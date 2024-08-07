MICHAEL ETTINGER, ESQ. SELECTED AS TOP ATTORNEY OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michael Ettinger, Esq., President of the Ettinger Law Firm, was recently selected as Top Attorney of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith more than four decades of experience in the legal industry, Michael Ettinger has proven himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, he has served as President of the Ettinger Law Firm for thirty-four years, where he has focused exclusively on elder law and estate planning. He is devoted to guiding older adults, providing them with peace of mind through the intricacies of probate proceedings, legal fees, estate planning and estate taxes, while safeguarding their assets from long-term care costs.Ettinger Law Firm, established in 1991, is a unique legal entity specializing exclusively in estate planning and elder law. The firm's attorneys and paralegals are dedicated to offering asset protection for the baby boomer generation and other older adults. With over forty years of experience and offices in thirteen locations across New York State, Ettinger Law Firm has crafted tens of thousands of estate plans for generations of middle-class families. The firm developed The Lifetime Estate Planning Process thirty-five years ago, a comprehensive approach that focuses on understanding families and ensuring estate plans address legal, financial, and a family's social circumstances. This process also ensures that estate plans are viable, when needed, by updating tri-annually to meet then current needs.Mr. Ettinger's areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, Medicaid law, elder law, public speaking, probate court proceedings, wills, estate planning, revocable and irrevocable trusts and estate taxes.Before embarking on his career path, Michael Ettinger earned a Bachelor of French Civil Law and a Bachelor of English Common Law, with honors, from McGill University, followed by a Master of Laws in International Maritime Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science.Throughout his illustrious career, Michael Ettinger has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized nationwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and to be featured on the Nasdaq Billboard. Michael will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Nashville's magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel this December for his selection as Top Attorney of the Year 2024.Michael remains active in the legal community, being a member of various professional associations, including the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the New York State Bar Association. He was a founding member of the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys, a charter member of ElderCounsel, and a founding member of The American Academy of Special Needs Planning. Additionally, he is a past President of the American Association of Trust, Estate, and Elder Law Attorneys. His contributions to these organizations and his leadership in the legal community have significantly impacted the field of elder law and estate planning.In addition to his thriving practice, Michael Ettinger is a prolific author in respected legal publications, including the New York State Bar Journal, with over one hundred articles published on estate planning and elder law topics. He is also a contributor to the bestselling book Understanding Living Trusts, published by Schumacher, and is the author of Ettinger Law Firm's Guide to Protecting your Future, available on Amazon.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Ettinger for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Michael is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mr. Ettinger attributes his success to his perseverance, dedication to excellence and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire his younger colleagues and continue to provide his clientele and their families with the peace of mind they deserve.For more information, please visit: trustlawAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

