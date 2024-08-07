Gamechanger Launches New Program To Keep Kids Active In Youth Sports

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

According to the Aspen Institute , the average child today spends less than three years playing a sport, quitting by age 11. For some marginalized groups, it's even earlier. This alarming trend underscores the need for initiatives encouraging children to continue participating in sports at the youth level.

In response to this need, GameChanger, the #1 rated youth sports app for live streaming, scheduling, and scorekeeping, a DICK'S Sporting Goods company, has launched its inaugural Stay & Play Champions program. This program brings together an all-star team of five teen athletes from across the country who are passionate about helping youth in their communities gain access to sports and stick with them. Each Champion was nominated by an associated non-profit based on their leadership in community sports initiatives, dedication to reducing barriers for underrepresented athletes, and ability to communicate their impact.

What Will the Champions Do?



GameChanger, in tandem with their associated nonprofit, will fund and support the Champions in planning and executing two events focused on play persistence in their home communities.

They will also raise awareness of the challenges and highlight unique approaches that encourage kids to stick with sports by meeting monthly to share learnings and advise GameChanger leadership.

“At GameChanger, we see firsthand how youth sports positively impact lives,” said GameChanger Vice President of Community Rebecca Wasserman.“The Stay & Play Champions program is our way of amplifying the voice of youth athletes everywhere and ensuring they receive the support and resources they need to continue their athletic journey, overcome barriers, and thrive on and off the field. We're excited to learn from this group of remarkable Champions and work together to promote the importance of sports in communities nationwide.”

The 2024 GameChanger Stay & Play Champions:

Kingston Baez, 17

Saint Cloud, FL

Nominated by Rise League

Kingston is a member of the Rise League. He plays in their basketball program and participates in their business program as well. He exemplifies the qualities of a leader both on and off the court, and won an AAU“most kind hearted award” for his efforts at lifting others' spirits. His passion is centered around empowering those in his community through sports and providing resources for those around him to thrive in their ambitions. In the future, Kingston wants to go to college and start a career in the tech industry. As a GameChanger Stay and Play Champion, Kingston sees the opportunity to bring the community together to collaborate, regardless of age or activity.

Kingston Davenport, 17

Montour, IA

Nominated by Indigenous H.O.O.P.S. League

A multi-sport athlete who enjoys basketball, baseball, and track, among others, Kingston is also an active member of the Meskwaki Nation. From a young age, he has enjoyed sharing new activities with his community. He leads by example, stepping out of his comfort zone to create pathways for others to follow. As a GameChanger Stay and Play Champion, Kingston is excited about the prospect of running basketball tournaments at the new recreation center on his settlement.

Johnathan Oaks, 18

Pittsburgh, PA

Nominated by Special Olympics of Pennsylvania

Johnathan is a member of his school's Special Olympics Unified Track and Field Team and the Flag Football team captain. He also competes on both the Special Olympics basketball and floorball teams. He's attended Special Olympics PA's Youth Leadership Summit in Pittsburgh and has earned numerous gold medals from Special Olympics for being a leader both on and off the field. Johnathan has a passion for promoting the inclusion of athletes of all abilities, and as a GameChanger Stay and Play Champion, he is eager to put on clinics to increase access for peers in his community.

Sydney Mednik, 15

Potomac, MD

Nominated by Athletes for Hope

Sydney is a competitive athlete and member of Athletes for Hope's High School Leadership Academy. Two years ago she co-founded a nonprofit organization called Pass with Purpose . This organization holds collection drives for gently used soccer uniforms from youth soccer clubs in the U.S. to donate to children worldwide. Pass with Purpose recently donated more than 1,000 jerseys and shorts as well as hundreds of pairs of socks to children living in impoverished areas of Zambia. Sydney is passionate about helping kids gain equitable access to sports and promoting play persistence. As a GameChanger Stay and Play Champion, she would like to host soccer clinics in her community to provide equipment and training to under-resourced youth.

Maegha Ramanathan, 16

Dublin, CA

Nominated by the Women's Sports Foundation

Maegha is the founder of Girls4Sports, a youth-led organization dedicated to expanding sports opportunities for girls in underserved communities so that the benefits of athletics can be accessible to all. Girls4Sports provides young women with safe spaces to practice, breaks down barriers obstructing their access to sports, and fosters inclusivity and equity in athletics. Maegha believes in the power of youth as changemakers and looks forward to continuing to expand her work with Girls4Sports and reaching more young athletes as a GameChanger Stay and Play Champion.

About GameChanger:

GameChanger empowers athletes, coaches, and families to stay connected through live streaming, scorekeeping, team management tools and developmental resources. Available on iOS, Android, and the web, GameChanger covers over 7MM+ games annually and 1M+ teams a year. The live streaming and team management technology is available for all youth sports, with deep stats and scorekeeping capability for baseball, softball and basketball. GameChanger is based in New York City and is owned and operated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.