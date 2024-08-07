CCTY Breaks Ground On State-Of-The-Art Motion Control Product Manufacturing Facility In Vietnam

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CCTY today announced the groundbreaking of its new 56,000 square-meter (624,306 square-foot) facility in the Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park, Hai Phong, Vietnam.

CCTY is an leader specializing in custom motion control product engineering and development.

New to Bolster Production Capabilities and Create Hundreds of Jobs

- Bob Zhao, president, CCTYLAKE ZURICH, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CCTY , an engineering specialist and manufacturer of high-performance motion control products and assemblies for the automotive, trucking, robotics and related industries, today announced the groundbreaking of its new 56,000 square-meter (624,306 square-foot) manufacturing facility in the Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park, Hai Phong, Vietnam.According to the company, the state-of-the-art plant is set to bolster the company's production capabilities and create between 300 and 500 new jobs in the region when production begins in early 2026.CCTY's new facility will enable research and experimental development on engineering and technology, as well as house advanced manufacturing lines for a wide range of chassis components, including ball joints, tie rods, control rods, sway bar links, steering tie rods, torque rods, eyelets, A-arms, rolling bearings, spherical plain bearings, square ball joint and steering shafts and bushings.The plant will also feature an extensive array of in-house surface treatment capabilities, such as galvanizing, alloy coating, nickel-chromium plating, chemical nickel plating, tin plating, anodizing, phosphating, electrophoretic deposition (EPD), spray painting, powder coating and megalith coating.“When complete, CCTY Vietnam will offer a complete range of electroplating,” said Bob Zhao, president, CCTY.“Our new facility will not only feature modern heat treatment processes but also intelligent manufacturing production, ensuring high quality and efficient output with full supply chain integration, including fine turning, heat treatment, finishing, electroplating, and automatic assembly.”The inclusion of powder coating capabilities is a notable feature of the new plant. Powder coating offers excellent UV resistance and the ability to use many different colors, resulting in a bright appearance compared to e-coating. The company's powder coating capability is a key differentiator for CCTY Vietnam, as it enables CCTY to meet customers' unique aesthetic requirements.CCTY Vietnam is expected to be fully operational by Q1 of 2026. The expansion into Vietnam represents a significant milestone for CCTY, enabling the company to better serve its global customer base and meet the growing demand for its innovative bearing solutions. CCTY has five established offices in China, the United States, Germany, India and Japan.About CCTYCCTY is an industry leader specializing in custom motion control product engineering and development. With a focus on innovation and customer collaboration, CCTY has achieved a reputation for excellence in engineering bespoke parts and assemblies tailored to the unique requirements of each project. For more information, please visit: .

Michelle Comer

CCTY

+1 847-540-8196

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube