National Artist Participates In Tura-Khan Ethno-Art Symposium
The Tura-Khan Ethno-Art Symposium has successfully concluded in
the Republic of Bashkortostan, bringing together participants from
different countries, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan was represented at this event by Eldar Babazade, who
became the Ambassador of Arts Council Azerbaijan.
The symposium, organized by the Autonomous Non-Commercial
Organization "Eurasian Museum of Nomadic Civilizations" with the
support of the Bashkortostan Culture Ministry, the Scientific and
Production Center for the Protection and Use of Immovable Cultural
Heritage Sites of the Republic of Bashkortostan and the
Shulgan-Tash Cave Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve, became an
important platform for updating traditional types of fine art and
promoting the project to create the Eurasian Museum of Nomadic
Civilizations.
The symposium brought together 15 recognized and well-known
artists from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia,
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and several regions of Russia.
Over the course of ten days, they created 24 unique works
reflecting the identity and culture of their homeland. Paintings,
felt panels, rugs and ceramic slabs created by the participants of
the Tura-Khan International Symposium will replenish the collection
of the future gallery of the Eurasian Museum of Nomadic
Civilizations.
In addition, under the mentorship of Laysan Gilmanova, the
artists created a joint felt panel dedicated to the friendship of
peoples, and under the guidance of Ekaterina Repnikova, master
classes in ceramics were organized as well.
The symposium was held at the cultural heritage site of the
Tura-Khan Mausoleum and the Shulgan-Tash Cave Historical and
Cultural Museum-Reserve, which allowed the participants not only to
exchange experiences, but also to immerse themselves in the rich
culture and traditions of the region.
The art works presented at the symposium became an important
contribution to the development of cultural dialogue and mutual
understanding between peoples.
