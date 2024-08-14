Zelensky Forms Delegation For Talks With UK On Agreement To Transition To New Level Of Relations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has created a delegation to participate in negotiations with the United Kingdom to sign an agreement on the transition from a strategic partnership to a new level of relations.

As reported by Ukrinform, Order No. 83/2024-rp of August 12, 2024 "On Ukraine's delegation to participate in negotiations with the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland regarding preparations for the conclusion of an agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the transition from a strategic partnership to a new level of relations" has been published on the website of the head of state.

The delegation is led by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

According to the document, the head of the delegation is allowed to make changes to the composition of the delegation in agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as well as to attract advisers, experts, and technical workers in order to ensure the work of the delegation.

The president also approved the directives of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiations.