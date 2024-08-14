Shelling In Kherson: One Person Killed, Ten Wounded In One Day
8/14/2024 7:28:43 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of shelling of Kherson by the Russian army on Wednesday, 14 August, one person was killed and ten were injured.
According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko reported this in Telegram .
'Since the beginning of the day, as of this hour, the occupiers in the Kherson city territorial community have killed one person and wounded 10. A man born in 1966 sustained injuries incompatible with life as a result of an explosive drop from a drone. He was on the street at the time of the shelling ,' the statement said.
Among the wounded are a 15-year-old girl, three women aged 39, 40, 49 and men aged 41, 58, 59, 62, 75 and 61. The latter is in serious condition.
One of the injured has light injuries. The rest of the victims are in moderate condition.
Mrochko noted that all are being provided with the necessary medical care.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian drone attack in Kherson damaged electrical equipment that cannot yet be replaced due to the tense security situation.
Photo credit: Oleksandr Prokudin, Facebook
