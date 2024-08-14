عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Oil Prices Fall After Unexpectedly Rise In US Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Fall After Unexpectedly Rise In US Crude Inventories


8/14/2024 7:37:44 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after a report showed that US crude inventories unexpectedly rose, while concerns about the impact of a possible widening conflict in the Middle East on production eased slightly.

Brent crude futures fell 41 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $80.28 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell more than $1 to $77.32 a barrel.

Earlier Wednesday, data from the US energy Information Administration showed that US crude oil inventories rose by 1.4 million barrels, compared to expectations for a 2.2 million barrel decrease, while gasoline and distillate stocks fell more than expected.

MENAFN14082024000063011010ID1108556645


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search