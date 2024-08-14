Number Of Victims Of Russian Missile Strike In Odesa Increases
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of wounded as a result of a Russian missile strike on Odesa's port civilian infrastructure has increased to two.
According to Ukrinform, the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram .
Under the procedural supervision of its prosecutors, a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code) has been launched.
According to the investigation, on 14 August, at around 19:30, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the civilian port infrastructure of Odesa region.
As a result of the attack, two people sustained injuries of varying degrees - a 39-year-old port employee and a 43-year-old grain truck driver.
The inspection of the impact site is ongoing, prosecutors and the investigative team are working.
As reported by Ukrinform, an explosion occurred in Odesa on Wednesday evening during an air raid alert, which caused a fire.
