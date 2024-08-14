Russians Hit Odesa Port Infrastructure With Ballistic Missiles, One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa on Wednesday evening, Russians launched a missile attack on civilian infrastructure near the port, injuring one person.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Odesa regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, reported this in a Telegram message.

According to him, the enemy attacked Odesa with a ballistic missile in the evening.

'The aggressor targeted civilian infrastructure near the port. One person, a grain truck driver, was wounded,' said Kiper.

The victim was hospitalised, his condition is of moderate severity.

Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another Russian crime.

As Ukrinform previously reported, an explosion and fire broke out in Odesa on Wednesday evening during an air raid alert.

The photo is illustrative