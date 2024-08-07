Nikhita Gandhi Checks Off Singing Holi Song From Her Bucket List

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Nikhita Gandhi, who is known for tracks such as 'Jugnu', 'Naach Meri Rani', 'BurjKhalifa', 'Qaafirana', and others, has crossed one thing off her bucket list.

The shared that a Holi song was on her bucket list for a long time and with her latest track 'Holiyaan' from the upcoming John Abraham-starrer movie 'Vedaa', this wish has been fulfilled.

Speaking about the song, she said:“Singing a Holi song was always on my bucket list, and I'm glad it came true with 'Holiyaan.' I hopped into the song the moment I heard its arrangement as it was on fire. The song has such a fun vibe and will make you groove to it. It's exciting to finally have a Holi song in my discography.”

Nikhita has an impressive body of work and has also sung Bengali and Tamil songs for movies like 'Leo', 'Varisu', 'Cockpit' and 'Kishmish'.

The singer is currently touring worldwide for her concerts and live shows and will be keeping the fans entertained with many of her upcoming releases.

Apart from singing in the movies, she has put together a band and has also performed in Kerala and Kolkata. Gandhi's five-member band includes Sajith Sathya, Jerard Felix, Godfrey Immanuel and Joshua Gopal.

Last month, Nikhita performed in Kolkata where she was joined by her father on stage for the Father's Day celebrations.