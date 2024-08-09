Adios Amigo REVIEW: Is Asif Ali, Suraj Venjaramoodu's Latest Malayalam Film Worth Watching? Read This

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nahas Nazar directed the Malayalam Adios Amigo, which stars Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The film was originally set for release on August 2, 2024, but was pushed back to August 9, 2024, due to landslides in Wayanad. Adios Amigo stars Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the major roles. The film also features Anagha, Vineeth Thattil David, and Althaf Salim. Nahas Nazar directed Adios Amigo, while Ashiq Usman produced the film.

Thankam wrote the screenplay, and Jimshi Khalid handled the cinematography. Gopi Sundar created the music, with Jakes Bejoy providing the background score. Nishadh Yusuf edited the film, while Vishnu Govind handled the audiography. Ashik S handled the visual direction, while Vinayak Sasikumar wrote the lyrics. Prameshdev created the choreography, while Sudharman Vallikkunnu oversaw the production.



Ronex Xavier did the makeup, while Mashar Hamsa designed the costumes. Digibricks managed the visual effects, while Srik Varier was the colourist. Dhinil Babu was the main associate director, with Austin Dan and Renjith Revi serving as associate directors. Rohith K. Suresh handled the promotional stills, and Rajesh Natarajan did the still photography. Old Monks handled the publicity design, Central Pictures distributed the film, and Muzik247 released the soundtrack.

The debut of "Adios Amigo" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) reviews as viewers discuss this comedy-drama picture.

