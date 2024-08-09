US, Egypt, Qatar Leaders Issue Joint Statement Demanding End To Gaza Conflict, Hostage Release

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Leaders of the United States, Egypt, and Qatar issued a joint statement on Wednesday, demanding an immediate end to the conflict in Gaza and the release of hostages.

The statement, signed by US President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, emphasized the need for immediate relief for the people of Gaza and the hostages held by Hamas.

“It is time to bring immediate relief both to the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families,” the statement read.“The time has come to conclude the ceasefire and hostages and detainees release deal.”

The three leaders stated that they have worked diligently over several months to develop a framework agreement, which is now on the table and only requires final details of implementation. This agreement, they said, is based on the principles outlined by President Biden on May 31, 2024, and endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2735.

“There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay,” the statement asserted.“It is time to release the hostages, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement.”

The leaders expressed their willingness to act as mediators and present a final bridging proposal to resolve any remaining implementation issues. They have called on both sides to resume urgent discussions in Doha or Cairo on Thursday, August 15, to finalize the deal and begin implementation.