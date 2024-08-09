‘I Will Always Support CM Siddaramaiah’: Karnataka Dycm DK Shivakumar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deputy Chief DK Shivakumar firmly expressed his unwavering support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a press briefing held on Thursday evening at the Maharaja College grounds in Mysore. "I am the rock, I am the force. I am always with the Chief Minister," Shivakumar declared, emphasizing that his commitment extends to the entire party.



Shivakumar addressed the after inspecting preparations for the Janandola convention. He remarked on Siddaramaiah's emotional state, attributing it to the recent controversial accusations.“The Chief Minister has taken these issues to heart. If he had done something scandalous, it would be one thing, but since he hasn't, it's natural for him to feel hurt by such claims,” Shivakumar said.

He further elaborated on the ongoing political turmoil, asserting,“They put me in jail, issued notices, and even threatened military action, but I did nothing wrong. Our fight is ours, and I am not concerned about JDS-BJP's criticisms. My only concern is responding to the questions I raise.”

Shivakumar criticized former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's Padayatra, suggesting it stems from a fear of losing his ministerial position.“The JDS-BJP are in disarray, fighting among themselves. We are preparing to address their claims in our upcoming meeting,” he stated.

Regarding the upcoming convention, Shivakumar confirmed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be present.“There was no need for him to come, but I assured him that we can handle the JDS-BJP challenge on our own. He is attending because Mysore is his home,” Shivakumar explained.

He concluded by hinting at a broader discussion on Friday, stating,“We have much more to say about JDS-BJP. This is just the beginning. We will reveal more in our upcoming talks.”