Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 09: Rate Of 8 Gm Gold Goes Up By Rs 600

The price of gold in Kerala today (Aug 9) is Rs 6,425 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,009 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).



1 gram- Rs 6,425 (Rs 6350 on August 8)

8 gram- Rs 51,400 (Rs 50,800)

10 gram- Rs 64,250 (Rs 63,500)

100 gram- Rs 6,42,500 (Rs 6,35,000)

1 gram- Rs 7,009 (Rs 6,927)

8 gram- Rs 56,072 (Rs 55,416)

10 gram- Rs 70,090 (Rs 69,270)

100 gram- Rs 7,00,900 (Rs 6,92,700)



1 gram- Rs 5,257 (Rs 5,196)

8 gram- Rs 42,056 (Rs 41,568)

10 gram- Rs 52,570 (Rs 51,960)

100 gram- Rs 5,25,700 (Rs 5,19,600)