Palestinian Officials Condemn Israel's Decision Over Norwegian Diplomats

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Aug 9 (NNN-WAFA) – Palestinian officials condemned yesterday, Israel's decision to revoke the status of eight Norwegian representatives to the Palestinian Authority.

Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary general of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, said on social X that, the decision“has dangerous dimensions and carries major repercussions.”

Al-Sheikh added that, countries of the world, especially the European countries, should also condemn Israel's decision, as it constitutes a violation and breach of international norms and laws.

The Palestinian National Council considered the decision a“violation” of international law and diplomatic treaties, and another step towards Israel's disregard for and nullification of all agreements made with Palestine, reflecting Israel's lack of respect for international order and will.

The council called on world countries to recognise the State of Palestine and stop the“bloodshed and ongoing genocide.”

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said, the Israeli decision is a“dangerous precedent and a direct threat” to all countries, influencing their just positions on the occupation's violations against the Palestinian people.

The ministry praised, in a statement, the bilateral relations between Palestine and Norway, and emphasised the importance of Norway's diplomatic representation to the State of Palestine.

The ministry rejected and condemned Israel's attempts to“pressure countries and international institutions that assist the Palestinian people and contribute to diplomatic and legal pressure, to stop Israeli crimes and violations” against the Palestinian people, according to the statement.

Yesterday, Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, announced that, he had ordered the cancellation of the diplomatic status of eight Norwegian diplomats, working at their country's embassy in Israel, who were responsible for relations with the Palestinian Authority, and not to renew it once it expires in a week.

The move came after the Norwegian government announced it formally recognised Palestine as a state, in May, this year.– NNN-WAFA

