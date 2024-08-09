Bengaluru: BWSSB Mulls To Introduce OTS Scheme For Outstanding Water Bill Payments

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bengaluru Water and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is set to follow in the footsteps of the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) by introducing a One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme to help customers clear their outstanding water bills. This move comes as a relief to many, as the BWSSB aims to recover a significant portion of the over Rs 600 crore in unpaid bills.

Earlier, the BBMP successfully implemented a similar initiative by waiving penalties and interest on tax arrears, allowing them to recover a substantial amount. Similarly, the city's traffic offered a 59% discount on fines, enabling the collection of pending dues.

BWSSB, facing mounting arrears from various sectors, including residential apartments, houses, and central and state government offices, is now contemplating offering customers the option to pay off 50% of their outstanding water bills under the OTS scheme. This decision is seen as a strategic move to ease the financial burden on both the board and its customers.

The BWSSB's pending bills amount to a staggering Rs 600 crore, with the largest defaulters being government departments and statutory bodies. Specifically, the BBMP owes Rs 23.14 crore, the central government Rs 25.70 crore, the Department of Defense Rs 35.99 crore, the state government Rs 87.91 crore, statutory bodies Rs 10.48 crore, and other entities account for Rs 480.07 crore in arrears.

The water board relies heavily on government funding to cover its monthly expenditure of over Rs 18 crore. With this OTS scheme, the BWSSB hopes to recover a substantial portion of the arrears and improve its financial standing.

The board is expected to make a formal decision soon and submit a proposal to the government for approval. Once approved, the OTS scheme will be implemented to offer a much-needed solution for customers struggling with their water bill payments.