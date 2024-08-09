'It Needed This Next-Gen....', Farhan Akhtar Opened Up On WHY Ranveer Singh Replaced Shah Rukh Khan For Don 3

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) fans were taken aback and disheartened by the announcement that Ranveer Singh would be stepping into the lead role for Don 3. The decision sparked considerable debate among fans, leading to questions about Farhan Akhtar's choice. In response, Ranveer Singh urged fans to give him a fair chance, drawing a parallel to how Shah Rukh Khan had once taken over the legacy from Amitabh Bachchan. He assured that he would honor the and not let it down.

Farhan Akhtar recently elaborated on his decision during a podcast with Raj Shamani. He explained that the script for Don 3 called for a fresh approach that aligned with the energy of the new generation. Akhtar described Singh as inherently charming and mischievous, qualities that he believed were well-suited for the film. According to Akhtar, Singh's previous roles, while impactful, had been more external and flamboyant. He felt that Don 3 required a different kind of performance, one that involved internal restraint and subtlety, which Singh had not yet fully explored.

Akhtar highlighted that Don 3 demanded a performance where emotions were conveyed through the eyes and body language, a challenge that Singh would be well-suited to tackle. He believed this role would showcase a new dimension of Singh's acting abilities.

Regarding Shah Rukh Khan's absence, Akhtar revealed that there were discussions and ideas exchanged between them. However, the synergy required for the script did not materialize, leading to the decision to move forward with a new direction. Akhtar acknowledged the success of their previous collaborations and expressed a desire to explore new possibilities. Don 3 is slated for release in 2025, with Kiara Advani also joining the cast.